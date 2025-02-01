Decomposed body discovered in Banting identified as missing teen

SHAH ALAM: Police have confirmed that the decomposed body found in RTB Sungai Changgang, Kuala Langat, last Saturday is that of Yap Xin Yuan, the teenage girl reported missing on Dec 19.

Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said the identity of the 15-year-old girl was confirmed through DNA test results released by the Chemistry Department today.

“The results have been conveyed to the victim’s family, and the body will be handed over to them this evening,“ he said in a statement today.

Hussein added that the investigation is ongoing under Section 302 of the Penal Code, and the perpetrator will be brought to justice soon.

Previously, media reports said police had arrested three suspects, including the victim’s boyfriend, aged 16, 20 and 51, to assist in the investigation.

The teenager was reported missing after attending a lion dance practice at a basketball court in Batu 11, Cheras.