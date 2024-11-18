PETALING JAYA: A 15-year-old resorted to borrowing money from an Ah Long to satisfy his girlfriend’s appetite for a fish dish, reports said.

According to Kosmo, the teen came across an advertisement on TikTok for an Ah Long after his girlfriend craved ikan siakap tiga rasa (barramundi fish in a hot, sweet and sour sauce).

“Maybe he was too embarrassed (to borrow money from his parents), and eventually, he borrowed from Ah Long,” Darul Muttaqim (DM) Fardu Ain and Al-Quran Studies Centre manager Fariz Izhar Adrus was quoted as saying.

He said that the teen has since dropped out of school, with a total of RM13,000 in debt.

“The teenager was among over 3,700 cases involving individuals aged 15 to 60 who were in trouble with Ah Longs and debts that we have helped to resolve over the past three years,“ added Fariz.

The centre has since alerted his parents of the matter.

According to the report, this was among the cases reported to Operasi DM, which was formed in 2022 in efforts to assist those 15 and up who are in trouble due to loan sharks and unlicensed money lending scams.

Meanwhile, DM general manager Datuk Mohd Zaki Zainol told Kosmo that there were also cases of individuals who borrow money from loan sharks for purposes such as kutu (saving scheme scam), drugs and gambling.

He added that they receive 50 cases daily regarding individuals getting into trouble after borrowing money from loan sharks.

And of these 50 cases, 40 involved women.

