Fed Govt-Sarawak relations at excellent level - Fahmi

KUCHING: The relationship between the Federal Government and the Sarawak State Government is now at an excellent level, based on close cooperation and mutual understanding between both parties, said Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

He said that significant progress in resolving issues related to the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) is strong evidence of the joint efforts built on the foundation of unity and harmony.

“We understand that we are stronger when we are together, and we also realise that, in a relatively short period of two years, the number of issues under the Malaysia Agreement 1963 has been resolved the most,“ he told reporters after attending the Komuniti MADANI Sarawak Retreat 2024 here today.

He added that this achievement reflects the strong commitment of both sides to ensure that justice and the well-being of the people of Sarawak are always prioritised.

“This close relationship is clearly evident through the warmth and understanding between the Premier of Sarawak (Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg) and the Prime Minister (Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim). All of us want to see all states in Malaysia prosper and the people are looked after,“ he said.

Fahmi said that this good relationship must be protected from any negative elements that could sow seeds of division.

He urged the public not to be influenced by irresponsible parties trying to provoke tension on social media between Sarawak and the Federal Government.

As an effort to strengthen unity, the Ministry of Communications will introduce Sekolah Penerangan (Information Schools) involving Komuniti MADANI, aimed at educating this community to play an active role in delivering accurate information and fostering goodwill among the people.

With an allocation of RM10,000 for each Komuniti MADANI, Fahmi hopes that unity programmes can be expanded to spread the spirit of unity from the grassroots level.

“Initiatives like this will continue to strengthen the relationship between the people of various states and between the Sarawak State Government and the Federal Government, for the stability and prosperity of the country,“ he added.