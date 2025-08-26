Federal Court dismisses late appeal by hearing and speech impaired murder suspect

PUTRAJAYA: The Federal Court has dismissed an application to file a late appeal petition by a hearing and speech impaired man ordered to enter his defence on murder charges.

A three judge panel led by Court of Appeal President Datuk Abu Bakar Jais ruled that the earlier Court of Appeal decision was not a final judgment but an interlocutory order.

“The appellant still retains the right to defend himself, and if convicted at the conclusion of his defence, he will still have the right to appeal,” said Abu Bakar.

The panel also included Chief Judge of Malaya Tan Sri Hasnah Mohammed Hashim and Federal Court Judge Datuk Zabariah Mohd Yusof.

A sign language interpreter was present at today’s proceedings to convey the court proceedings to the appellant.

Deputy public prosecutor How May Ling appeared for the prosecution, while Kang was represented by counsel Lim Chin Huat.

On September 2, 2024, the Court of Appeal set aside the Shah Alam High Court’s decision acquitting Kang and ordered him to enter his defence.

On October 19, 2022, the Shah Alam High Court discharged and acquitted Kang of all charges without requiring him to enter a defence.

Kang is accused of murdering Chia Tee Nang, 73, his wife Lim Mai Shak, 68, and their two grandsons, Chia Yuan Bin, 3, and Ryan Chia Zeng Xi, 9.

He is also charged with causing injury to Andrew Chia Zeng Haol, 11, who survived the fire allegedly set by Kang.

Kang, a factory worker, was arrested on December 15, 2017, and is believed to have been the boyfriend of the youngest daughter of the deceased couple. – Bernama