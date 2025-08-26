‘The one without manners is you’ — teacher slams parent’s dig at SK kids, sparks netizen clash

A fiery post on Threads has gone viral after a national school teacher clapped back at a parent who claimed they didn’t send their child to a Sekolah Kebangsaan because “kids nowadays have no manners.”

The remark struck a nerve with many, but none more than teachers who dedicate their lives to guiding these students.

“As a national school teacher, this is offensive! Why link the lack of manners with national school students?

“Some may not have the money to attend international schools, but that doesn’t mean they lack manners!

The teacher’s response ended with a blunt reminder: Send your child to whichever school you prefer, but don’t insult those who aren’t your choice. In the end, it will be clear that the one without manners is you, not my national school students! Benci (I’m disgusted!)”

The post quickly went viral, and Malaysians were divided in the comments.

One user baby.jasni echoed the sentiments of the earlier parent, stating: “Not really... for me, I agree with what she said.

“Because every time my child comes back from school, there’s always some new harsh word they’ve picked up. Every day after school, I have to scold and correct them.

“Teachers nowadays aren’t like the ones we had before. Back then, if a teacher disciplined us, our parents were fine with it.

“But now, if teachers do the same, they’re afraid parents will come after them instead,” the user wrote.

To this, the teacher replied, “So in that case, is the problem with the teacher or the parents? Are you so sure that in international schools there are no kids who speak rudely? Just because your child likes to speak rudely, does that mean all national school students are labeled as having no manners? Wow!”

“Yes, teacher, you have every right to be angry... such a dumb and outdated way of thinking,” palieima commented.

“Kids in the past had manners. Kids nowadays don’t? Whose fault is that? It’s you, the parents. Do you want to blame national school teachers or national school students for not having manners?” aaraly7 fumed.