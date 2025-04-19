KUCHING: The Federal Government has approved an allocation of RM3 million to upgrade and improve Sarawak General Hospital, says Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

He said the allocation covered the upgrading of hospital facilities and the procurement of new assets.

“The effort to enhance the hospital is not only for the comfort of hospital staff, but also for the benefit of the patients who visit the hospital.

“After discussions with the Implementation Coordination Unit of the Prime Minister’s Department, we agreed to provide the allocation,” he said in his speech during the ‘Speta Beraya’ event at Sarawak General Hospital here yesterday.

Sarawak Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian was also present.