Melaka to represent Malaysia at World Expo 2025 in Osaka, Japan

MELAKA: Melaka has been chosen by the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry to represent Malaysia at World Expo 2025 in Osaka, Japan from 31 August to 6 September.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh stated that Melaka’s participation is a strategic opportunity based on four main objectives.

“Melaka’s participation is a strategic opportunity based on four main objectives namely to showcase its economic and investment potential at the global level, attracting new investments and expanding the market for local entrepreneurs’ products in penetrating international markets, especially in East Asia,” he said.

He added that the mission aims to build global networks through international cooperation and sustainable city initiatives.

“Apart from that, the mission aimed to build a global network by establishing international cooperation through the exchange of ideas on sustainable city initiatives by other cities in the world as well as promoting new economic zones such as the Melaka Straits Economic Zone (SM-WEZ), MCORP HiTech Park, German Technology Park and Elkay 2.0,” he explained.

The World Expo 2025 will run from 13 April to 13 October with an expected attendance of more than 28 million visitors worldwide.

The expo’s theme “Designing Future Society for Our Lives” features three sub-themes focusing on life enhancement.

Melaka will organise “Expo Osaka 2025 - Melaka Week” featuring various programmes and signing ceremonies.

“Through the participation, Melaka will organise ‘Expo Osaka 2025 - Melaka Week’ which involves various programme contents, including the launch of the expo week at the Malaysia Pavilion on Sept 2, the signing ceremony of five memorandums of understanding (MoU) with the private sector, an exhibition of government agencies and Melaka entrepreneurs as well as seminars, ‘business talks’ and business matching sessions,” he said.

The state government targets three million ringgit in potential sales and business collaborations during the event.

“During the ‘Expo Osaka 2025 - Melaka Week’, the state government is targeting a potential sales value and business collaboration of RM3 million and that target is seen as realistic based on the potential of the Japanese market emphasising quality, innovation and added value, in line with the strength of the products brought by Melaka entrepreneurs,” he added.

Eight high-potential SME companies from Melaka will participate to strengthen the domestic economy through international markets.

“Eight SME companies with high potential and competitiveness from Melaka were also brought to the expo as part of efforts to strengthen the domestic economy through the international market,” he commented.

These companies represent various sectors including frozen durian products, preservative-free ice cream, and automotive services.

“The companies included manufacturers of frozen durian products, preservative-free fruit ice cream products, shrimp farming products, carbonated drinks, herbal-based products and OEM services as well as electrical, electronic and automotive service products,” he detailed.

The state will also focus on halal certification applications and promoting Melaka as a halal trading hub.

“The state government through the departments and agencies involved also gave several main focuses, including presenting methods for Jakim Halal applications and introducing Melaka as a halal trading hub and halal consulting services,” he stated.

The mission aims to empower halal SMEs globally and promote state tourism for World Tourism Day 2025.

“The mission also aims to empower halal small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to the global market and promote state tourism in conjunction with Melaka’s selection as the host for World Tourism Day and World Tourism Conference 2025,” he said.

A working visit to Japanese companies Nipro Corporation and Sysmex Corporation will explore investment in medical and smart health sectors.

“The state government would also conduct a working visit through a special investment mission to explore investment opportunities and technology collaboration in the medical, pharmaceutical and smart health management sectors to two major companies in Japan, namely Nipro Corporation in Shiga and Sysmex Corporation in Kobe,” he concluded. – Bernama