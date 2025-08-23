Federal government resolves Gemas camp land compensation issue with Negeri Sembilan

NILAI: The government has agreed to settle the outstanding land premium compensation owed to the Negeri Sembilan government involving land at the Syed Sirajuddin Camp in Gemas, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said today.

He said the decision was finalised at the Cabinet meeting yesterday, as the matter had dragged on for years between the federal and state governments and required an immediate resolution.

“There is good news for Negeri Sembilan regarding the long-standing issue between the federal and state governments on the land compensation in Gemas... The MADANI government decided yesterday that it must be resolved, and whatever is owed must be paid back to Negeri Sembilan,” he said.

He was speaking at the launch of the Negeri Sembilan MADANI Rakyat Programme (PMR) at Dataran Nilai here today, which was also attended by Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun.

Also present were Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo, Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin and Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar.

Meanwhile, Anwar commended the state government under Aminuddin’s leadership for introducing development initiatives such as the Malaysia Vision Valley (MVV) and tourism programmes in Port Dickson to strengthen the state economy for the well-being of the people.

Previously, the Negeri Sembilan government had offered the federal government the option of settling the premium payment for the permanent ownership of state land at the camp through instalments.

Aminuddin was reported as saying that the state government had been in discussions with the Defence Ministry regarding the land, spanning 6,653 hectares and valued at RM2.16 billion, which has been an issue since 2014 as it is used for the Joint Force Training Centre at the camp. - Bernama