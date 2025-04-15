MELAKA: The Federal government has approved an allocation of RM16.45 billion for the setting up of a helicopter assembly factory at the Melaka International Airport (LTAM) in Batu Berendam here, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh.

He said the contract for the factory had been given to Weststar Group, the biggest helicopter operator in Malaysia and Southeast Asia, and it would be developed within three years on a 6.88-hectare piece of land.

He added that it would also be a hub for helicopter maintenance, covering Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) services.

“Today is the first day of a working visit by Weststar Group to view and study the area identified for the construction of the helicopter assembly plant in the LTAM area.

“With the RM16.45 billion investment from the federal government, it will shine new light on the aerospace industry in Melaka and the state government will give its full support to ensure this project is ready within three years,” he told reporters at LTAM here today.

He said this after a visit to the site for the proposed construction of the helicopter assembly factory by Weststar Group, which was also attended by WestStar Group chairman and founder Tan Sri Syed Azman Ibrahim and state Public Works, Infrastructure, Public Facilities and Transport Committee chairman Datuk Hameed Mytheen Kunju Basheer.

Ab Rauf said the national project would provide significant opportunities for Melaka in terms of turning the state into an MRO hub for helicopters in the region, thus enhancing the state’s economy.

He added that the construction of the factory would also offer more job opportunities, particularly in the aerospace industry, for the people of Melaka.

“With the Malaysian Flying Academy also located in Melaka, Weststar has been entrusted to produce 1,500 helicopter pilots within one year to support the air transport services industry in the country,” he said.

He also said that the construction of the factory would not affect the commercial flights operating at the LTAM and, instead, give added value to the state’s aerospace industry.