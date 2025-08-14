Federal territories collaborate with Singapore, Indonesia for ASEAN Vision 2045

KUALA LUMPUR: Close cooperation between Malaysia’s Federal Territories, Singapore, and Indonesia is set to drive progress towards ASEAN Vision 2045.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Datuk Seri Dr Zaliha Mustafa highlighted the discussions during courtesy visits from Singapore’s Senior Minister Low Yen Ling and Indonesia’s Deputy Minister Bima Arya Sugiarto.

The talks with Low focused on ASEAN city best practices, including the CHASE City concept implemented in Malaysia’s Federal Territories.

Dr Zaliha shared how public feedback shaped initiatives like Kota MADANI, integrating community aspirations into urban development.

Both leaders also exchanged insights on women-led urban governance, clean energy transitions, and addressing ageing population challenges.

In discussions with Bima Arya, Dr Zaliha explored bold regional ideas, including seamless cross-border travel and smarter waste management systems.

She invited Jakarta to adopt the CHASE City model under Malaysia MADANI, promoting sustainable urbanisation.

The dialogue also covered digital economy opportunities, such as cashless societies and youth empowerment through flexible work infrastructure.

Dr Zaliha extended an invitation for Indonesia to participate in Visit Malaysia Year 2026 to strengthen bilateral ties.

The meetings were part of the 2025 ASEAN Governors and Mayors Forum at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre.

The forum, themed ‘ASEAN Future Cities and Regions: Inclusivity and Sustainability’, runs alongside the ASEAN Sustainable Urbanisation Forum. - Bernama