ROMPIN: The large-scale closed-house broiler chicken farm complex established by FELCRA Berhad in Tanjung Seratus, Kuala Rompin is expected to enhance domestic poultry production and contribute to national food security.

Deputy Prime Minister and Rural and Regional Development Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said such initiatives would create new economic opportunities, improve the livelihoods of local communities and strengthen Malaysia’s food security agenda.

He said the MADANI government remains committed to ensuring that every citizen has access to sufficient, safe and nutritious food, adding that increasing local food production is key to reducing import dependency.

“If FELCRA has previously made great strides in palm oil, rubber and padi plantations to bridge the urban-rural economic gap, this time, it is breaking new ground in poultry farming.

“With this complex expected to produce around 1.5 million broiler chickens annually, it will certainly help stabilise the chicken supply in the country,” he told a press conference after officiating the complex here today.

Also present at the event were Pahang Menteri Besar, Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail, state government leaders and FELCRA chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Jazlan Yaakub.

The 20.23-hectare (50-acre) facility, which became fully operational this month, houses 10 closed-system poultry barn, each capable of accommodating 30,000 chickens per cycle, ensuring a steady production of 1.5 million chickens annually.

This mega project was developed with an RM60 million grant under Rolling Plan 1 of the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP).

Ahmad Zahid also announced FELCRA’s plans to expand similar closed-house broiler chicken farming projects in Bagan Datuk, Perak and Sungai Damak in Lipis.

“Ensuring food security requires a ‘whole-of-nation’ approach involving close collaboration between the government, private sector and individuals,” he added.

He said moving forward, the government will develop specific food security indicators, strengthen the aquaculture industry and expand the national ruminant sector.

Besides food security, Ahmad Zahid said entrepreneurship development and the halal industry will be among the priorities under the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP).

“There are over 10 agencies under the Rural and Regional Development Ministry (KKDW), and we are working with 16 other ministries to boost entrepreneurship.

“We are also prioritising halal product manufacturing and are collaborating with state governments, particularly Pahang and Perak, to develop halal industrial zones,” he said.