Felda communities to boost economy with RM100k village allocation

KUALA LUMPUR: The Federal Land Development Authority (Felda) has unveiled plans to utilise the government’s RM100,000 allocation per village to enhance socio-economic development across settler communities.

Key initiatives include tourism projects, SME support, and infrastructure upgrades tailored to local needs.

In Selangor, Hassan Mukmin Amat, a second-generation settler, proposed developing recreational attractions like an ATV park to boost tourism. “Sungai Bernam is already popular among anglers, so we can capitalise on that,“ he said.

In Terengganu, Mat Zain Mat Uyob plans to purchase a tractor to reduce palm oil transportation costs. “This will save RM60 per ton and increase settlers’ income,“ he explained.

Kedah’s Felda Laka Selatan will expand cabin accommodations due to high demand. Rodhi Md Rejab noted, “Our cabins are fully booked weekly, thanks to our strategic location near schools and the Thai border.”

Melaka aims to support local SMEs. Nizam Baharom said, “A sales hub will help small businesses market snacks like chips and pastries more effectively.”

Perlis will focus on facility upgrades and social programmes. Abdul Khair Hashim stressed, “We’ll ensure funds benefit the community long-term.”

Pahang, with the most Felda schemes, welcomes the allocation. Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail urged residents to maximise the opportunity.

NegerI Sembilan and Johor will let villagers decide on projects. Muhammad Fadzli Hasan emphasised income-generating initiatives to foster self-reliance.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced the funding yesterday, aligning with the MADANI government’s empowerment principles. - Bernama