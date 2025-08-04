Malaysia’s AOSHRI office boosts regional OSH development in Bangi

BANGI: The Asian Occupational Safety and Health Research Institute (AOSHRI) has established its permanent secretariat office at the National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) headquarters in Bandar Baru Bangi, marking Malaysia’s commitment to advancing occupational safety and health (OSH) across ASEAN.

Deputy Human Resource Minister Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Mohamad highlighted the office’s dual role as an administrative hub and a regional research center. “This aligns with the Kuala Lumpur Declaration on ASEAN 2045, fostering inclusive OSH research and policy coordination,“ he said during the ASEAN OSH Summit 2025 launch.

AOSHRI unites OSH research bodies from ASEAN nations and key partners like China, Japan, and South Korea. “Worker wellbeing is a shared regional priority,“ Abdul Rahman added, noting NIOSH Malaysia’s 13 specialized labs—equipped for industrial hygiene, ergonomics, and PPE testing—as critical for high-impact studies.

The summit also introduced Malaysia’s MaRINA 3.0 framework, a blueprint for regional OSH research. Developed through workshops with ILO and global experts, it prioritizes emerging risks and industrial transformation. - Bernama