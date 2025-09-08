Felda strengthens settlers’ downstream income through Sejati Madani programme

GUA MUSANG: Felda settlers’ downstream income is being strengthened through allocations channelled under the Sejahtera Komuniti MADANI programme.

Felda Gua Musang Regional Director Mohd Ardi Baharom confirmed that the initiative allocates RM100,000 for each land scheme.

He revealed that Felda’s Development and Security Committee has submitted eleven applications, with two already approved for implementation.

The approved projects include a catering initiative in Felda Aring and a tractor project in Felda Chiku 6.

Mohd Ardi stated that the allocation aims to enhance downstream income from value-added activities across eleven Felda land schemes.

These schemes involve approximately 15,560 settlers in the Gua Musang district, including three schemes in Kemahang and Tanah Merah.

He confirmed that eight additional applications remain pending approval while one unsuccessful application has been resubmitted.

Mohd Ardi made these comments after the Maulidur Rasul celebration for Gua Musang Felda land schemes in Felda Chiku 1.

He acknowledged that the Felda community now enjoys better living conditions due to land scheme development.

The community continues striving for higher living standards despite current improvements.

Mohd Ardi emphasised the government’s focus on both settler development and progress for future generations.

He described SejaTi MADANI as a catalyst for motivating the Felda community to expand their economic activities.

The programme specifically aims to boost supplementary income beyond traditional aid dependence.

Mohd Ardi highlighted the programme’s benefits in encouraging settlers to seek additional income sources.

He expressed confidence that initial projects could grow into various future initiatives for sustained economic growth. – Bernama