FesKEP 2025 showcases indigenous culture in Pahang

KUANTAN: The Malaysian Indigenous Arts Festival (FesKEP) @ Pahang 2025, a three-day event starting yesterday at Dataran Temerloh, serves as a platform to highlight the unique customs, cultural arts and heritage of the Orang Asli and indigenous communities of Sabah and Sarawak.

Organised by the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC) through the Pahang Department of National Culture and Arts (JKKN) with the support of the state government and various agencies, among others, it is to elevate the arts and culture of the Orang Asli and indigenous communities as a highly treasured national heritage.

MOTAC deputy secretary-general (Culture) Datuk Mohd Yusri Mohd Yusoff said FesKEP @ Pahang 2025 reflects the ministry’s commitment in upholding grassroots culture which as a mirror of Malaysian identity.

In addition, the festival is seen as important to empower grassroots art groups and broaden the people’s appreciation of the diversity of indigenous cultures that shape Malaysia’s identity.

“Through this platform, MOTAC not only brings the general public closer to indigenous heritage, but we are also committed to elevating Orang Asli and indigenous culture to be part of the national heritage that we collectively take pride in,“ he said in a statement today.

Throughout the festival, visitors have the opportunity to immerse themselves in the atmosphere of Orang Asli community life through the Mini Orang Asli Village which showcases various cultural and economic elements of this community in addition to several main attractions such as the sale of handicrafts, forest products and traditional crops.

Even more fascinating, visitors can experience jungle life through the Survival Activities at the Survival Village, featuring demonstrations of skills such as traditional fire-making, hunting methods and an introduction to forest plants that are used in the daily lives of the indigenous community. - Bernama