Festival celebrates plant-based living, launches ‘Meatless Monday’

KUALA LUMPUR: VEG-HUB, in collaboration with the Vegan Society Malaysia (VSM) and Malaysian Vegetarian Society (MVS), recently concluded the seventh edition of Malaysia VegFest, drawing robust support from the public and industry leaders.

This year’s festival, held from Sept 25 to 28 at NU Sentral Mall here, was the largest edition to date, with an estimated 15,000 visitors across the four days.

The event brought together over 70 plant-based food innovators, sustainable lifestyle brands and eco-conscious creators under one roof.

It included the launch of the ‘Meatless Monday Malaysia’ campaign on the third day. As a start, 245 people pledged to have a plant-based meal every Monday.

VEG-HUB founder and CEO Gulshan Rai described the event as the biggest and most impactful yet. “From the overwhelming public turnout to the enthusiastic support of key opinion leaders, we are proud to see the plant-based movement gaining momentum in Malaysia,” she said.

“This year also marked the launch of the Meatless Monday Malaysia initiative, a meaningful step towards sustainable living for both individuals and corporates.”

MVS president Datuk Pishu Hassaram lauded VegFest for strengthening the shared commitment to a more compassionate and eco-conscious Malaysia.

“The energy and response this year reaffirm that plant-based living is no longer niche, but a growing lifestyle movement.”

VSM president Davina Goh chipped in: “VegFest 7.0 proved that veganism is accessible, enjoyable, and deeply connected to Malaysia’s vibrant food culture.”

Gracing the occasion was Datuk Nitesh Malani, chairman of Yayasan Usahawan Malaysia and Group CEO of Enviro Group, focussed on promoting sustainable business practices in the country.

Also present were key opinion leaders, including Davina Goh, Raw Chef Yin, Jennie Lim, Joyce Harn, Sangeeta Krishnasamy and Chef Julien from Le Cordon Bleu who engaged the audience with live demos and talks.

Formerly known as Zesty Clickz, VEG-HUB was started by Gulshan and her husband Mandeep Singh Sidhu in April 2021 as they had found it difficult to find vegetarian food and products in a single place.

They got inspired to see a one-stop shop where one can find not only food but also groceries, clothes and cosmetics, thus germinating the idea of Malaysia VegFest.

The event also featured awards for green achievers in the community and industries, as well as a sustainable fashion runway, music and cultural performances, and activities for families and children.

A total of 36.51 kg of waste was collected in collaboration with sustainability partner Riiicycle, the largest volumes being plastic, mix plastic, mobile phones, aluminium cans and carton boxes.