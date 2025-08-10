Fewer Jalur Gemilang flags seen ahead of National Day 2025

KUALA LUMPUR: August usually sees a surge in patriotic displays, with Malaysians decorating homes and businesses with the Jalur Gemilang.

This year, however, with just 21 days left until National Day, the capital appears quieter than expected.

A Bernama survey along Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman found only a handful of businesses flying the national flag.

Kampung Baru residents also showed limited flag displays, contrasting with the usual festive mood.

In contrast, Dataran Merdeka is already adorned with Jalur Gemilang decorations and patriotic displays.

KEDAH: The patriotic spirit remains subdued, with many in Kota Setar, Pendang, and Yan yet to raise flags.

Tan Chin Eng, 62, from Yan, said he usually waits until the final week before National Day to put up his flag.

Nur Syahirah Azlan, 34, from Kota Setar, has already installed three flags at her home.

She noted that many still neglect to fly the flag, urging more to show their love for the country.

MELAKA: Flags are now visible along major roads like Jalan Hang Tuah, thanks to local authorities.

Hotels and tourist spots have joined in, but residential areas lag behind.

PAHANG: Kuantan is seeing a growing patriotic vibe, with flags flying along roads and government buildings.

The Kuantan City Council’s flag-hoisting program runs from July 25 to September 16.

Sallehuddin Yaakob Rahman, 62, plans to replace his worn-out flag before August 31.

This year’s National Day, themed “Malaysia MADANI: A Compassionate Nation,“ will be held at Dataran Putrajaya.

Malaysia Day celebrations follow on September 16 in Penang. - Bernama