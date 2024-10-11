Final Malay literary works of late academic immortalised

GEORGE TOWN: Three collections of the final literary works of the late Dr Saravanan P. Veeramuthu were launched here today in recognition of his contributions to Malay literature.

The collections, comprising ‘Himpunan Puisi’, ‘Citra Identiti Kaum India’ and a novel titled ‘Devi’, were launched by MIC deputy president and Tapah MP Datuk Seri Dr M. Saravanan at the Penang Golf Club here.

The initiative was a collaboration among Persatuan Karyawan Pulau Pinang, Ipoh Tamil Language Scholars Association, Malaysian Tamil Poetry Appreciation Club and Malaysian Tamil Academic Appreciation Club.

The late Saravanan, described as a “rare gem” by his peers, was a senior lecturer in Malay literature at the Literature Division, School of Humanities, Universiti Sains Malaysia. He passed away on Nov 3, 2023, due to heart failure.

Persatuan Karyawan Pulau Pinang president Datuk Dr Sohaimi Abdul Aziz told Bernama the collections of Saravanan’s final works reflected his experiences and reflections on social, cultural, and humanitarian issues, as well as his commitment to educating the younger generation through his writings.

“The late Dr Saravanan was rich in his command of the Malay language. He proved that non-Malays too can excel in writing in Malay and Malay literature,” he said, also describing the late academic as a close friend. “Non-Malays who are passionate about the Malay language can see him as an icon.”

In addition to the three collections, ‘Buku Kenangan Dr Sara’ (a book to commemorate Saravanan) was also launched yesterday. Compiled by Persatuan Karyawan Pulau Pinang, the book captures memories, stories and tributes from colleagues, students and fellow writers who collaborated with Saravanan.

In his speech, M. Saravanan said the memorial book was created to immortalise Saravanan’s stature and role as a mentor and source of inspiration to the community.

He added only educators and writers like Saravanan could produce world-class human capital through his works.

The late Saravanan held a Bachelor’s degree in Malay studies and history (1992), a diploma in Education (1993), a Master’s degree in Education (1997), and a doctorate in Malay Literature (2010) from Universiti Malaya.

Born and raised in Penang, he also wrote poetry, short stories and novels, and was an active member of Persatuan Karyawan Pulau Pinang.