Financial statements: Five states receive Unmodified Opinion certs from Auditor- General

KUALA LUMPUR: Five states have received an Unmodified Opinion certificate from the Auditor-General for their State Government Financial Statements for the year ending Dec 31, 2023, which were submitted between January and June 2024.

Auditor-General Datuk Wan Suraya Wan Mohd Radzi, in a statement on the Auditor-General’s Report (LKAN) 3/2024 concerning State Governments and Agencies, tabled in Parliament today, said the five states are Johor, Pahang, Perak, Sarawak and Sabah.

She said that this number is out of a total of 13 State Government Financial Statements that were submitted.

“Eight states—Kedah, Kelantan, Melaka, Negeri Sembilan, Perlis, Penang, Selangor and Terengganu—received an Unmodified Opinion certificate from the Auditor- General with an Other Matters paragraph,“ she said.

The Auditor General has presented 260 recommendations for implementation by ministries, departments, agencies, and state government companies.