Fire damages seven homes in Taman Alam Perdana, Chukai

CHUKAI: Seven double-storey terrace houses in Taman Alam Perdana were damaged in a fire this morning.

Chukai Fire and Rescue Station chief Mohamad Hanif Che Khalid said they received an emergency call at 7.55 am.

A team of 25 firefighters and several fire engines were dispatched to the scene, where flames were already spreading through the front and parking areas of several houses.

“It took about 50 minutes to bring the fire under control using two 300-foot hose lines, water from fire engines, and a nearby hydrant,“ he said when contacted today.

“The fire caused damage ranging from five to 85 per cent in each affected home,” he added.

A man sustained hand injuries and was taken to Kemaman Hospital for treatment.

The cause of the fire and estimated losses are still under investigation.