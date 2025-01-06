GEORGE TOWN: The Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) will prioritise monitoring three key weather phenomena, namely heat, heavy rain and strong winds, all associated with natural disasters across the country during the Southwest Monsoon season, which lasts until September.

Its director-general Datuk Nor Hisham Mohammad said the department is preparing for prolonged dry spells causing high temperatures, intermittent heavy afternoon downpours, and strong winds sometimes accompanied by squalls or tropical storms.

Forecasts from the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) indicate no extreme El Niño this year, with temperatures expected to remain below average. Nevertheless, he stressed that these weather events remain closely tied to disaster risks.

“We remain ready to respond not only to these three weather phenomena but also to any other emergencies that may arise during the monsoon period,” he said.

Speaking to reporters after officiating the closing ceremony of the 2025 JBPM 10-a-side Rugby Championship in George Town, Nor Hisham added that the department is on alert for open-fire incidents during dry spells, as well as for rescues related to flash floods and storm-driven winds.

He also highlighted a significant decrease in open-fire reports so far this year, with nearly 3,000 emergency calls up to April, compared to over 9,000 during the same period last year.

However, the department’s current concern lies with heavy afternoon rains, particularly during school holidays when many people visit rivers, waterfalls and beaches.

“The public is urged to stay vigilant and follow weather warnings closely. If heavy rain is forecast, leave picnic areas immediately and avoid swimming or water activities,” Nor Hisham advised.

Earlier, MetMalaysia had forecast that the Southwest Monsoon would begin on May 10 and would continue through September, bringing steady winds from the southwest.

While humidity is generally low during this season and rainfall is reduced in many areas, heavy showers, strong winds, and thunder squalls remain possible, especially in western Peninsular Malaysia, northern Sarawak and western Sabah, often in the early mornings due to squall lines.

Meanwhile, the three-day rugby tournament featured 63 teams competing across six categories, namely the firefighters, under-15 boys, under-17 boys, under-12 boys, under-16 girls and veterans.

Sarawak’s firefighters’ team claimed the championship after defeating Selangor 10-0 in the final, with Negeri Sembilan finishing third following a 19-0 victory over Perak.