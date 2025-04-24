Fire dept neutralises acid spill at Kuala Kangsar school

IPOH: The Perak Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) took approximately two hours to clean up an acid spill at Sekolah Menengah Jenis Kebangsaan Tsung Wah in Kuala Kangsar near here today.

Perak JBPM Operations Division Assistant Director Sabarodzi Nor Ahmad said they received a distress call at 3.30 pm, prompting a team from the Kuala Kangsar Fire and Rescue Station to be dispatched to the scene.

“The spill involved a 20-litre drum of acid stored near the school canteen. The acid had begun to evaporate while a teacher was tidying and cleaning the storage area.

“Firefighters in full protective gear conducted a size-up and applied the SAVER (Systematic Approach for Victim Extrication and Rescue) concept to identify the substance and assess the leakage,“ he said in a statement.

Sabarodzi said the drum was removed from the storage room and placed in a designated chemical disposal room.

“Firefighters then cleaned the floor to ensure full decontamination. The school was also advised to contact the contractor responsible for managing the acid,“ he added, noting that the operation concluded fully at 5.55 pm.