MELAKA: The Melaka Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) is aiming to inspect 18,000 homestay premises in preparation for Visit Malaysia Year 2026 (VM2026) to enhance fire safety compliance among accommodation providers.

State JBPM director-general Datuk Nor Hisham Mohammad said the initiative would ensure homestay operators understand and adhere to the fire safety standard operating procedures (SOPs) outlined in existing regulations.

“Last year, we set a target of 17,000 inspections, but we exceeded that number with 19,300 homestays recorded as inspected,” he told reporters after the presentation of the Fire Service Medal, the 2024 Excellent Service Award (APC) and the 30-Year Service Certificate here today.

He said that before the inspections, the department will hold engagement sessions with homestay owners to explain the safety requirements detailed in the official guidelines.

“This is also to ensure owners are not misled by irresponsible parties who pressure them into buying unnecessary fire prevention equipment not required by law.

“However, homestay operators should at the very least have a fire extinguisher on-site,” he said, noting a surge in the sale of fire extinguishers, with around one million units sold nationwide last year.

Nor Hisham attributed the increase to growing public awareness about fire safety, particularly among homestay operators and the availability of reasonably priced inspection services.

“This upward trend shows that more people, especially those in the hospitality sector, are becoming aware of the importance of fire safety and are taking proactive steps to protect their properties and guests,” he said.