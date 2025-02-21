Fire destroys Nilai 3 carpet factory

SEREMBAN: A carpet factory in Nilai 3 commercial centre was completely destroyed by fire this morning.

Negeri Sembilan Fire and Rescue Department senior operations commander II Khir Amir Ahmad said his team responded promptly after receiving an emergency call about the incident at 7.49 am.

“Fortunately, there were no casualties. However, the carpet materials made it challenging to extinguish the fire, and it took some time,” he explained.

“Currently, we are working to control the fire’s spread, and extinguishing efforts are still underway. More information will be communicated from time to time,” he told Bernama here today.

The operation involves 29 firefighters and several fire engines.