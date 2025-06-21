PETALING JAYA: A fire broke out at a paper manufacturing factory in Puchong this afternoon, destroying a large portion of the premises.

Earlier on social media platforms, netizens shared footages of thick black smoke billowing from the factory, which is located in Kampung Lembah Kinrara.

Fortunately, no victims or casualties were reported from the incident.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department assistant director, Ahmad Mukhlis Mokhtar had given a brief clarification of the incident.

Mukhlis stated that the Puchong Fire and Rescue station first received a distress call at 12.15pm, which they arrived at the scene a few minutes later.

“Firefighters arrived at the scene at 12.22pm, with personnels from Subang Jaya, Seri Kembangan and Jalan Penchala stations were also dispatched to assist,” he said.

The factory, said to measure approximately 100 feet by 120 feet, was severely damaged by the fire, with roughly 80% of the building were gutted.

Traffic flow at times came to a stand still as motorists on the Federal Highway from Kuala Lumpur heading towards Subang, viewed thick smoke rising skywards from their vehicles.

This incident raises alarms amongst the netizens, as it bring back traumatic memories of the infamous fire that erupted in the Putra Heights on April 1.

The cause of fire in Putra Heights was identified to be a leak in a gas pipeline, which caused 81 homes to be completely destroyed, with structural damage exceeding 40%, 81 homes partially damaged, 57 homes affected but not burned, and 218 homes left unaffected.

The distance between the Putra Heights and Kampung Lembah Kinrara is about 15km, adding another fire breakout case under the Subang Jaya Municipal Council jurisdiction in just over 2 months.

A spokesperson from the Puchong Fire and Rescue station said the cause of the fire and damages is still being ascertained and investigations are on-going.

As of press time, there are no further updates from the Fire and Rescue Department.