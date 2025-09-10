Fire destroys shops in Jalan Mahkota Kuantan, no casualties reported

KUANTAN: A fire gutted several shop lots in an old two-storey building along Jalan Mahkota here tonight.

Pahang Fire and Rescue Department director Datuk Mohd Razam Taja Rahim confirmed receiving an emergency call at 8.46 pm.

He reported that a carpet and frame shop on the ground floor was 90% destroyed as of 10.30 pm.

Firefighting efforts continued at an association office on the upper floor and another affected shop.

No casualties have been reported in the incident.

The cause of the fire and estimated losses remain under investigation.

More than 40 firefighters and officers from Kuantan, Taman Tas, Indera Mahkota and Gebeng fire stations responded to the scene.

The fire was not fully extinguished as of 10.50 pm but was under control and prevented from spreading to nearby premises.

The incident caused traffic congestion as onlookers slowed down, prompting police to control the area.

Online trader Shahriza Jamil, 29, who was passing by, noticed sparks coming from the carpet shop initially.

He observed the flames escalating with thick smoke before more fire engines arrived.

The fire later spread to the upper floor of the building. – Bernama