Fire-fighting operation at Pengkalan Chepa recycling collection site to be completed in three days - Fire and Rescue Dept

KOTA BHARU: The fire-fighting operation at a recycling collection site in Jalan Padang Tembak, Pengkalan Chepa Industrial Area, here is expected to be completed in three days.

Kota Bharu Fire and Rescue Station Operations Commander Zukeri Shafei explained that the incident was challenging to control because the recycled materials, comprising 100% fuel, including rubber, plastic, and cloth— made extinguishing efforts difficult.

He said the challenge facing the firefighters was in extinguishing the flames at the bottom of the pile of recyclables, which stood between three and four metres high.

“Thus, our strategy today is to put out the fire in the area in the pile of recyclables because yesterday we managed to control the fire in the surrounding area from spreading to the nearby factories,“ he told reporters at the scene today.

Meanwhile, Bernama's survey at the scene today, found that the fire-fighting operation is in progress.

There was a thick plume of white smoke because the fire involved solid waste materials including rubber, PVC and recycled plastics.