Fire Services (Amendment) Bill tabled for first reading

KUALA LUMPUR: The Fire Services (Amendment) Bill 2025, which, among other things, seeks to regulate the registration of voluntary fire brigades (PBS), was tabled for its first reading in the Dewan Rakyat today.

Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming, who presented the bill, said that the second reading is scheduled for this parliamentary session.

The proposed amendments also include provisions for the registration of fire safety consultants, fire safety consulting firms, competent individuals, fire safety contractors, training providers, instructors, and fire-fighting equipment or fire safety installations.

Additionally, the bill seeks to introduce a new Section 50A into Act 341, which criminalises impersonation of fire officers, auxiliary fire officers, and voluntary fire officers.

Under this provision, any individual found guilty of falsely representing themselves as a fire officer, auxiliary fire officer, or voluntary fire officer - or unlawfully using official names, logos, or insignias - shall face a fine of up to RM5,000, imprisonment for up to three years, or both, upon conviction.