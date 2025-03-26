PETALING JAYA: A young boy was freed by firefighters after his right foot got trapped in a metal drain grate while playing near Jalan 2/15, Taman Sri Saujana, Johor Baru yesterday evening.

The incident happened around 4.30pm when the boy accidentally slipped his foot into the grating and was unable to pull it out, New Straits Times reported.

ALSO READ: Penang firefighters rescue cow stuck upside down in drain, netizens tickled

Photos showed him sitting on the drain cover with his right leg stuck in the grate.

A distress call was made, and within 14 minutes, a Fire and Rescue Department team arrived at the scene.

Operation commander Saiful Hafiz Sidek said the boy’s foot was tightly wedged in the metal grating.

Firefighters used metal cutters to carefully free him, ensuring his safety throughout the rescue.