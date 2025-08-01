Firefighters save 1,300 homes in Tawau village blaze

TAWAU: A rapid response by firefighters prevented a major disaster in Kampung Kurnia Jaya today, saving 1,300 houses from destruction despite 26 homes being lost in the fire.

The blaze broke out in the morning, prompting an immediate emergency deployment.

Tawau Fire and Rescue Station operations officer Madzlan Sharman confirmed that the alarm was raised at 9.37 am, with 39 personnel and five operation vehicles, including two Fire Rescue Tender engines, rushing to the scene.

“Firefighters used seawater and water from our tanks to control the flames,“ he stated.

Authorities reported no casualties, as all residents managed to evacuate safely.

The firefighting operation concluded by 11.45 am. Investigations into the cause and extent of the damage are ongoing. - Bernama