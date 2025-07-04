TAIPING: A man who is believed to have suffocated while working in a sewer near Lenggong had taken his first and final family studio portrait just days before his death, his brother has said.

Mohd Fakhrurazi Adzraai, 37, was among three men who died on Sunday while carrying out maintenance work inside the sewage system at a resort construction site in Kampung Ibol, Sumpitan. Two of the victims, including Fakhrurazi, were Malaysian. The third was an Indonesian national.

Fakhrurazi’s brother, Rifaai Adzraai, 38, said the photo was taken the previous weekend, ahead of Hari Raya Aidilfitri, and it was the first time the family had arranged a studio session.

He shared that his brother, the third of six siblings, and usually quiet and hesitant about such occasions, had unexpectedly agreed to join.

“We’ve never taken studio photos for Hari Raya before, so this year, we siblings planned to bring our mother to a studio to capture some memories.

“He was smiling in that photo, so cheerful throughout. We didn’t know it would be the last,” Rifaai told reporters at the Taiping Hospital forensic unit today.

He added that the family had worn matching olive-gold outfits for the photo session, making the moment even more meaningful.

Fakhrurazi parted ways with them last Saturday to return to work while the rest of the family travelled to Penang, said Rifaai.

Perak Fire and Rescue Department assistant director Sabarodzi Nor Ahmad confirmed that the two Malaysian men died at the scene. The Indonesian worker was pronounced dead at Gerik Hospital.

Fakhrurazi and the other Malaysian victim, 29-year-old Mohd Suhaimi Che Norallasahlilaputera, will be buried in Kampung Sumpitan after post-mortem examinations.

Mohd Suhaimi’s sister, Nor Zaini, 39, said her brother had been excited about the upcoming Aidilfitri celebration, filming videos and preparing food for the family.

“Every year, he looked forward to making lemang for us. This year’s batch will be his last.

“We’ll miss his warmth in the kitchen,” she said of her brother, who leaves behind a wife and a two-year-old child.