GOF policeman found dead at home

KUANTAN: A General Operations Force (GOF) policeman was found dead in his residence at the Galing GOF Camp here yesterday.

Kuantan district police chief ACP Wan Zahari Wan Busu said a check on the body found no injuries or signs of foul play.

He said the 42-year-old policeman is believed to have died three to four days earlier. He was staying alone in a sixth-floor unit of the quarters.

“The victim’s door was locked and had to be broken open by a witness who was looking for him for an operation today,“ he said.

“When police arrived at the scene, the man was found seated on a sofa in the living room. He was confirmed dead by a medical assistant from Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital at about 11.10 pm,“ he added.

Wan Zahari said the deceased was known to have high blood pressure and had suffered a stroke two years ago.