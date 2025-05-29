KUALA LUMPUR: The first meeting of the Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Political Bureau for the 2025/2028 session held today focused on the implementation of policies introduced by the executive and their impact on the people’s cost of living.

The PKR Political Bureau said in a statement that the meeting, chaired by PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, also scrutinised follow-up steps to ensure that the people’s welfare always remained as the party’s main priority.

“Discussions also touched on the Sabah State Election, which will be held soon. The party’s current focus is to ensure readiness in facing the polls.

“The deputy president and all vice-presidents have been given specific tasks to ensure the victory of the party and its partners in the MADANI Unity Government,” the statement said today.

In addition, to ensure the continuity of election preparations, former chairman of the Sabah State Leadership Council (MPN) Mustapha Sakmud will continue his duties in the role while awaiting the appointment of the new MPN leadership.

“Datuk Peto Galim will also continue his responsibilities as director of the Sabah State Election Committee,” according to the bureau.

The statement also said that the meeting decided that in the interim, Fuziah Salleh and William Leong will continue their duties as secretary-general and treasurer-general, respectively, until the new leadership is appointed in the upcoming Central Leadership Council meeting.

Last Saturday, Anwar expressed confidence that the new leadership would be able to elevate the party to greater heights.