First school for autistic children to be built in Pulai

JOHOR BAHRU: Johor Education and Information Committee chairman Aznan Tamin said a school for students with special needs, especially autistic children, will be built in Pulai.

He said Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi proposed the matter to Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek at the end of last year.

Therefore, he said, the announcement about the school’s construction would be the best ‘gift’ for parents with autistic children, especially in Johor, who hope their children can continue developing learning and self-care skills.

The details on the school project will be announced by the Ministry of Education (KPM),“ he said when contacted by Bernama.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim when tabling Budget 2025 recently announced the construction of two new schools for students with special needs, one in Tuaran, Sabah and the other in Johor Bahru, Johor, involving a cost of RM300 million.

The school in Johor Bahru will be the first to focus on education for autistic children.

Meanwhile, the Clinical Director of a centre for special children, IndeBrain Occupational Therapy Solutions, Siti Noraisikin Mohd Jazuli said the construction of the school is necessary considering the increase in the number of autistic children in the country.

Citing statistics from the Department of Social Welfare (JKM), she said, the number of autistic children showed a drastic increase in the last 10 years, with 53,323 people diagnosed with autism last year.

Siti Noraisikin said that one of the main concerns of parents is the lack of facilities for special children at school, especially in the Integrated Special Education Programme (PPKI).

“In Malaysia, there are Early Intervention Centres to meet the needs of these special children, especially children with autism, but the main issue often involves finances because the cost of sending children to private centres is relatively high compared to sending them to mainstream schools.

“Therefore, we welcome the announcement through the 2025 Budget to provide facilities and give priority to children with special needs,“ she said.