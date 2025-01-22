Fishermen missing near Pulau Indan rescued, in Dumai, Indonesia

MELAKA: Two fishermen reported missing in Pulau Undan waters on Jan 15 have been found safe and are in Dumai, Indonesia.

Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) Melaka and Negeri Sembilan director, Maritime Captain Mohd Khairi Abd Azi, said the victims, Muarep Sakem, 63, and Rosenizam Maharam, 55, were rescued by local fishermen in Indonesian waters.

“We are grateful that both victims were found safe without any serious injuries after their boat drifted due to bad weather and engine failure.

“They are currently in Dumai, and we are working with the Malaysian Consulate there to arrange for their return to Malaysia,“ he said in a statement today.

He advised fishermen and the public to remain vigilant about unpredictable weather conditions and to ensure their boats are in good condition and equipped with safety gear before heading to sea.

He added that any information regarding emergencies or suspicious activities at sea can be reported to the Melaka and Negeri Sembilan Maritime Operations Centre at 06-3876730 or the 999 emergency hotline, which operates 24/7 for immediate action.

Meanwhile, State Executive Councillor for Tourism, Heritage, Arts, and Culture, Datuk Abdul Razak Abdul Rahman said via Facebook that efforts are underway to facilitate the return of the two fishermen to their families.

“Alhamdulillah, through everyone’s prayers and efforts, the two fishermen from the Telok Mas state constituency who went missing have been found safe.

“I had a video call with Muarep and Rosenizam, and arrangements for their return are being managed by the immigration authorities there. Their families will pick them up in Dumai,” he said.