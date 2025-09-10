Five detained over false heifer supply claims involving RM200,000

JOHOR BAHRU: The Johor Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission has detained five individuals, including three civil servants, for allegedly conspiring to submit false documents to obtain payments for heifer supply.

The suspects, comprising one woman and four men aged between 30 and 60, were detained separately when they appeared to give statements at the MACC office in Segamat.

Initial investigations reveal the suspects certified and submitted documents with false information regarding a payment claim for heifer supply to a statutory body.

The fraudulent claim amounted to approximately 200,000 ringgit even though the supply was never carried out.

All suspects, including a company owner and a manager, are believed to have committed the act in February 2023.

Johor MACC director Hairuzam Mohmad Amin confirmed the arrests and stated the case is being investigated under Section 18 of the MACC Act 2009.

Three of the five suspects will be brought to the Segamat Magistrate’s Court tomorrow for a remand application. – Bernama