Five detainees plead guilty to escaping Pasir Mas court lockup

KOTA BHARU: Five detainees who escaped from the Pasir Mas Sessions Court lockup last week pleaded guilty today to charges of fleeing lawful custody.

The accused, Mohd Safiuddin Hanif Mohd, 38, Muhamad Norshamzee Mohd Noresan Shargawi, 32, Mohamad Akmal Mohd Zahari, 31, Mohd Haris Zakaria, 37, and Muhammad Alif Izham Hussim, 23, entered their pleas before Magistrate Rais Imran Hamid.

The first charge stated that the five escaped from the Pasir Mas Sessions Court lockup at 10.20 am on June 22, an offence under Section 24 of the Penal Code.

They were also charged with breaking into a house in Kampung Kubang Bongor, Pasir Mas, at 10.30 am the same day to steal a mobile phone, violating Section 457 of the Penal Code.

Additionally, Mohd Safiuddin Hanif faced a separate charge under Section 332 for causing harm to a police officer during the escape.

Deputy public prosecutor Syazalia Che Suhaimi opposed bail, citing ongoing drug cases and prior escape records. Defence lawyer Nur Amira Mat requested minimal bail, citing the accused’s low-income jobs and family responsibilities.

The court denied bail and set August 13 for case re-mention.