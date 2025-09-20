Five eateries destroyed in Kota Damansara flats fire, no casualties

KUALA LUMPUR: Five eateries were completely destroyed in a fire at Block C of Gugusan Kesumbar Flats in Kota Damansara this afternoon.

The Selangor Fire and Rescue Department received an emergency call about the blaze at 6.06 pm.

Assistant operations director Ahmad Mukhlis Mukhtar confirmed the first fire engine from Sungai Buloh station arrived at 6.20 pm.

Firefighters successfully brought the fire under control within just four minutes of their arrival.

The fire affected five food establishments, each measuring 50 by 50 square feet.

Several vehicles were also damaged in the incident, including two Proton cars and three motorcycles.

Ahmad Mukhlis reported no casualties resulting from the fire incident.

The department continues to investigate the cause of the blaze that destroyed the commercial units. – Bernama