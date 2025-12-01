PEKAN: Five family members who were killed in a road crash involving two vehicles at Kilometre 65 of Jalan Pekan-Nenasi-Rompin here yesterday were buried at the Nenasi Pantai Muslim Cemetery at noon today.

The remains of Hamzah Zahari, 53, his wife, Rahimah Awang Muda, 38, and their children, Ainul Mardhiyah Hamzah, 10, Muhammad Luqman Nur Hakim, 8, and Muhammad Lutfi, 4, were buried together in one grave.

The funeral rites were carried out at the Pekan Hospital, after which the bodies were brought to the Nenasi Mosque for the funeral prayers which were performed by more than 500 people consisting of family members, relatives and friends.

The crash occurred at about 7 pm yesterday when a Proton Wira Aeroback travelling from Rompin to Nenasi collided with a Nissan Grand Livina MPV heading in the opposite direction.

All five occupants of the Proton Wira Aeroback - a couple and their three children - died at the scene, while two people in the Nissan Grand Livina sustained injuries.

The two injured in the accident were Indera Mahkota Fire and Rescue Station officer Wahaid Zakaria, 51, who was driving the MPV, and his wife, Salasiah Abdul Latif, 43, a teacher at Sekolah Kebangsaan Sungai Karang, Kuantan.