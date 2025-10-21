Man remanded for seven days over girl stabbed on motorcycle

MELAKA: A 25-year-old man has been remanded for seven days following an incident where a teenage girl was injured on her lower back with a sharp object while riding pillion on a motorcycle.

Magistrate Sharda Shienha Mohd Suleiman issued the remand order at the Ayer Keroh Magistrate’s Court today.

The remand period expires on October 27 to facilitate investigation under Section 326 of the Penal Code for causing grievous hurt with a dangerous weapon.

Melaka Tengah police chief ACP Christopher Patit confirmed the man was arrested at 11 pm yesterday at a house in Jalan Tangga Batu, Tanjung Kling.

Police also seized a knife along with a motorcycle and helmet believed to have been used by the suspect during the incident. – Bernama