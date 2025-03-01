NIBONG TEBAL: Five friends pleaded not guilty in the Jawi Magistrate’s Court here today to housebreaking.

G. Sandresan, 30, M. Premanathan, 25, M. Moganrajah, 29, M. Kogilan, 30 and Mohammad Ghani Shaik Ali, 26, were jointly charged with the offence before Magistrate Nurul Ainna Ahmad (she).

They were alleged to have broken into a house to steal two laptops and a tablet belonging to a 31-year-old man.

The offence was allegedly committed at a house at Lorong Panchor Indah 5, Taman Panchor Indah here, at 9.27 pm on Dec 21, 2024.

The five men, all unrepresented, were charged under Section 457 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 34 of the same law.

They face imprisonment for up to five years and shall also be liable to a fine, and if the offence intended to be committed is theft, the term of the imprisonment may be extended to 14 years, upon conviction.

The court allowed them bail of RM5,000 with one surety each and set Jan 4 for submission of documents and appointment of counsel.

The prosecution was conducted by Deputy Public Prosecutor Norafifah Mohd Shokri.

Meanwhile, in the same court, Premanathan, who is unemployed, was sentenced to five months in prison after pleading guilty to stealing a copper lamp post worth RM2,500 belonging to the Arulmigu Annai Maha Mariamman Devotees Association Temple at Jalan Sungai Daun, Kalidonia, here.

The offence was committed at 1.39 pm on Nov 28 last year.