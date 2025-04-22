Five held to assist in probe into Songkran festival brawl

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have arrested five men to assist in the investigation into the brawl that occurred during the Songkran water festival at a shopping mall in Petaling Jaya recently.

Petaling Jaya police chief ACP Shahrulnizam Ja’afar said in a statement today that the five men, aged in their 20s and 30s, were arrested in Damansara yesterday.

He added that preliminary investigations found that the incident occurred when several individuals scrambled to refill their water guns used during the festival.

He said that the investigation is being carried out under Section 148 of the Penal Code for rioting and those with information regarding the incident can contact Damansara Police Station chief Inspector Hafizzul Mohd Noor at 016-2236804 or 03-77222222.

Previously, a 56-second video clip went viral depicting a group of individuals involved in a brawl and throwing chairs during the Songkran festival at a shopping mall.