KUALA LUMPUR: Five police personnel from the General Operations Force (GOF), who rejected bribes during their Op Taring Wawasan assignment in Kelantan on Monday, received letters of appreciation from the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Razarudin Husain.

A post on the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) Facebook page today named the five police personnel as ASP Mohd Norzahirudin Jufri, Inspector Muhamad Hanif Abd Halim, Sergeant Osmizan Osman, Corporal Mohd Shariffuddin Sulaiman and Corporal Wan Mohd Abbasi Wan Abdllah @ Wan Mamat.

Razarudin also extended his thanks to all of them for consistently adhering to the principles of integrity while carrying out their duties in safeguarding the country’s borders.

“What has been done (rejecting bribes) should serve as an example for their other comrades (team members) not to easily fall into dishonourable acts that can tarnish the reputation of the Royal Malaysia Police, and consequently our future,“ he said while presenting the letters of appreciation at Bukit Aman here today.

Also present at the event were Internal Security and Public Order Department acting director Datuk Mohamad Suzrin Mohamad Rodhi and GOF Southeast Brigade commander SAC Datuk Nik Ros Azhan Nik Ab Hamid.

In an operation on Dec 9, an agent of a migrant smuggling syndicate attempted to bribe police personnel with RM50,000 while the latter were carrying out their duties during Op Wawasan Taring on Jalan Sri Cemerlang and Jalan Besar Sultan Ismail Petra Airport, Kota Bharu in Kelantan. The bribe was believed to be a reward to the police to not arrest all the suspects involved.

In the operation, conducted together with the 9th Battalion of the GOF, 16 undocumented Myanmar nationals and three smugglers were successfully apprehended.