BANTING: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is expected to launch the five padi planting seasons in two years next month at the latest, said Agriculture and Food Security Minister (KPKM) Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu.

He said the launch of the five padi planting seasons in two years is one of the efforts by the government to increase and increase the country’s padi yield.

“We are trying to implement this five-season padi planting project this year in Kedah,“ he told reporters after a working visit to the Ehsan Tani Satellite Farm Project in Sungai Kelambu, Banting here today.

During the tabling of Budget 2025 in the Dewan Rakyat last October, Anwar announced the implementation of the five-season padi planting in two years in the Muda Agricultural Development Authority (MADA) area covering 11,000 hectares and involved an allocation of almost RM1 billion.

The project is expected to increase padi yield by 15 per cent and increase the income of 6,100 padi farmers by 43 per cent.

Meanwhile, Mohamad said the ministry, together with industry players, has held intensive discussions to find the best method to increase the country’s padi yield.

He said a study was also being carried out by the ministry and the Malaysian Competition Commission (MyCC) on the current position and availability of local rice in the market.

The government is also looking into setting a floor price for the purchase of local rice which is currently at RM1,300 per metric ton.

Earlier, Mohamad said 20 local farmers were involved in the Ehsan Tani Satellite Farm Project which involved an allocation of RM3 million for chilli planting covering 4.04 hectares.