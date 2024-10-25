Five suspects in kidnap of Chinese national on remand

KLANG: Police arrested five men, including a local citizen, on suspicion of being involved in the recent kidnapping of a foreigner in Sepang, said Selangor Police Chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan.

He said the alleged kidnap occurred on Oct 18 when the victim, who is a Chinese national, was travelling to Kuala Lumpur International Airport in an e-hailing service vehicle when they were stopped by a car at the Putrajaya Toll Plaza.

“Four foreign nationals got out of the car and kidnapped the victim who was then taken and locked up in a premises in the federal capital. A ransom of RM300,000 had been demanded from the victim’s family,” he said when met by reporters after opening a multipurpose hall at the Klang Selatan district police headquarters here today.

He said the police found the victim, who was injured after jumping from a building to escape, at the Kuala Lumpur Hospital on Oct 19.

Following that, he said, the police arrested four of the suspects, with another one, a local man, on Oct 22.

He said the foreign suspects, aged between and 40, are on remand until Oct 28, while the local man, until Oct 29 for investigation under Section 363 of the Penal Code for kidnapping.

Regarding the case of a 12-year-old girl who was molested after she was kidnapped in Bandar Bukit Tinggi 1 here, Hussein said the investigation papers will be submitted to the Deputy Public Prosecutor’s office next week.