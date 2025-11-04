Flash floods: Foreigner found dead due to suspected electric shock

SHAH ALAM: Police have found the body of a man, a foreigner, who was believed to have suffered an electric shock following flash floods in Taman Alam Indah, Seksyen 25 here this morning.

Shah Alam district police chief ACP Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim said the public informed his team at 10.51 am today about the discovery of the 27-year-old man’s body which was found in a floating state in the compound of a premises in the area.

“Initial investigations found that the premises served as a store for construction goods and was also used as the foreigner’s dwelling place.

“The deceased, wearing a red short-sleeved T-shirt and brown shorts, was found lying face down,“ he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, a dog that died from an electric shock was also found next to the deceased.

Mohd Iqbal also said an examination of the man’s body did not reveal any signs of a struggle or injury, and the body had been sent to the Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital in Klang for a post-mortem.

He added that investigations are being conducted under a Sudden Death Report (SDR) and those with information related to the incident are asked to contact the investigating officer, Inspector Mohd Fildza Che Ibrahim, at 016-9537372 to assist in the investigation.