Flood: 35 SPM candidates in Raub placed in hostels

KUANTAN: A total of 35 Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examination candidates in the Raub district, who have been affected by floods, have been placed at hostels since yesterday evening to make it easier for them to sit for the Bahasa Melayu Oral Test, which starts tomorrow.

Pahang Education Department director Amzan Abd Malek said they have activated Ops Payung following the floods and, of the three flood-hit districts - Raub, Jerantut and Lipis - only SPM candidates in Raub have been affected so far.

“There is a total of 20,404 SPM candidates in Pahang and, of the total, only 35 of them from six schools in Raub, namely from SMK Dong, SMK Sg Ruan, SMK Seri Raub, SMK Gali, SMK Sega and SMA Al Ulum Addiniah, are affected,” he said when contacted today.

In addition, Amzan said that his department has been collaborating with related agencies, including the Pahang Fire and Rescue Department and the Civil Defence Department, to coordinate transportation for students and examination invigilators.

Earlier, Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek said the 2024 SPM Bahasa Melayu Oral Test in all flood-hit states would be held as scheduled from tomorrow until Thursday.

Fadhlina said the decision was made after taking into consideration the advice from the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA) and weather forecasts from the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) regarding the Northeast Monsoon (MTL), which is expected to last until next February.

All candidates affected by the floods will be placed in hostels or moved to alternative examination centres to ensure they can sit for their examinations comfortably and as scheduled.

