Flood in Johor: 36 victims still at PPS

JOHOR BAHRU: The flood situation in Johor has not changed with the number of victims remaining at 36 people from 11 families as of 8 am today.

State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) chairman Tan Sri Dr Azmi Rohani said the victims are at the relief centre at the Kampung Batu Badak Community Hall in Segamat, which was opened on Nov 29.

The victims are from Kampung Seberang Batu Badak where the flood water has not receded, he said in a statement.

He also said the water at the flood measuring station at Sungai Paya Dato in Mersing was reported to exceed the danger level with a reading of 2.47 metres.

As for the weather conditions, Johor Bahru, Pontian, Kluang and Kulai are expected to be sunny, while Muar, Batu Pahat, Kota Tinggi and Tangkak are cloudy.

Rain is forecast in Mersing and Segamat this morning.