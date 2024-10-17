Flood situation improves in Kedah, Johor and Selangor

KUALA LUMPUR: The flood situation in Kedah, Johor and Selangor has improved with fewer victims housed in temporary relief centres (PPS) while in Pahang and Melaka, the situation remains unchanged, and in Perak, the number of victims has slightly increased.

In Perak, the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA) Disaster Control Centre Portal reported that the number of victims sheltering in 11 PPS rose to 1,286 people this morning compared to 1,191 last night.

According to the official Public Info Banjir website, the water levels of Sungai Bidor in Hilir Perak and Sungai Rui in Hulu Perak have exceeded the warning level, while Sungai Kampar and Sungai Perak in Perak Tengah have surpassed the alert level.

In Kedah, the number of victims housed in seven PPS decreased to 848 from 1,000 people in three districts: Pendang, Kota Setar, and Baling.

The Public Info Banjir website also reported that the water level of Sungai Anak Bukit in Kota Setar has exceeded the danger level.

In Pahang and Melaka, the number of flood victims in Temerloh remains at 1,643 people, while in Jasin, there are still 31 victims sheltering at SK Seri Mendapat.

In Johor, the number of flood victims in Batu Pahat decreased slightly to 15 from 17 people who have been sheltering at PPS SK Seri Bunut since yesterday.

In Selangor, the number of victims dropped to 32 from 66 people in the districts of Hulu Selangor and Hulu Langat, who are housed at PPS Balai Raya Kampung Alah Batu and SK Sungai Serai.

The water level of Sungai Bernam in Hulu Selangor has currently exceeded the danger level, and residents in the surrounding areas are advised to remain vigilant.