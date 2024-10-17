KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 3,847 children aged below 18 were reported missing between 2020 and September this year, but 96 per cent of them were successfully found, the Dewan Rakyat was told today.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said, of the total, 792 children were reported missing in 2020, a total of 594 in 2021, a total of 902 in 2022, followed by 779 in 2023, and 780 as of September this year.

“On average, there are 770 cases per year, or about two cases per day.

“Interestingly, out of the 3,847 missing child cases, 96 per cent were successfully found by the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM). This means that for every 100 children reported missing, 96 are found, with some unfortunately deceased,” he said during the Minister’s Question Time.

Saifuddin said this in reply to Muhammad Ismi Mat Taib (PN-Parit) who wanted to know the efforts undertaken by the ministry to address the increasing number of missing children cases, which have been recorded at an alarming rate of up to two cases per day from 2020 to 2024.

Saifuddin said the remaining number of cases were classified as still missing.

The minister said children aged 13 to 15 made up 54 per cent of missing cases, while those aged 16 to 18 accounted for 37 per cent.

“The majority of those reported missing are girls, recording 74 per cent, while boys make up 26 per cent,” he said.

Saifuddin said that among the causes identified for these missing cases are teenagers seeking freedom, following friends and romantic partners, as well as misunderstandings with their families.

He said the ministry’s efforts to address missing child cases include focusing on awareness programmes, with 457 programmes involving 141,000 children implemented so far.

In addition, the Nur Alert platform and a portal will be used to expand the search for missing children, and moral and psychological support will also be provided to the families.

“My recommendation is that as soon as this incident happens... do not wait more than 24 hours (to lodge police report) because it involves children. My advice is to report it immediately,” he said.